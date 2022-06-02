Shelby Jean Bly, 82, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Thomas Wayne Early, 73, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at his home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Marion Hodge Sandy, 92, of Staunton, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Choice Healthcare in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
Jorge Elí Rodríguez Saucedo, 18, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, May 30, 2022.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
Earl Everette Shirkey, 89, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Rebecca Louise Strickler Tate, of Elkton, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
