Ronald Lee Blank, 77, of Elkton, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Terry Lester Morris, 81, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Sunnyside Retirement Communities.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Irene Ruddle, 99, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Betty Jean Shifflett, 84, of Elkton, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Marelia “Sissy” Ann Smith, 91, of Elkton, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at her home.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Riley “Junior” Smith, 76, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, June 19, 2023, at the VA Hospital in West Virginia.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.