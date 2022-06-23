Carroll Lincoln Grim, 93, of New Market, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Dutch Haven in Mauretown.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Michael Clay Hedrick, 63, of Seneca Rocks, W.Va., died Monday, June 20, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Carl Grey Hoover, 92, of Broadway, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Mary Elizabeth Lam, 97, of Elkton, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the home of her son.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Stanley Joseph “Joe” Mathias Jr., 69, of Old Fields, W.Va., died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at JW Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Jason Carl Propst, 52, of Franklin, W.Va., died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Berlie C. Sponaugle, 93, of Franklin, W.Va., died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Christine Thomas Tolson died Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
