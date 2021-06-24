Richard Owen Miller, 85, of Elkton, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Willow Estates.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Brent Allen Shifflett, 49, of Elkton, died Monday, June 21, 2021, at Duke University Hospital.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
