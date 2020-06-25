Wesley Eugene Campbell, 59, of Elkton, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Vernon Elwood Lambert, 81, of Franklin, W.Va., died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Paul Lane Lantz, 27, of Rockingham, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Marjorie Wichael Leake, 95, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Peggy Marie Lucas, 81, of Luray, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
