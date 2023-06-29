William C. Harris Jr., 54, of Fredericksburg, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Covenant Funeral Service in Fredericksburg.
Harold Eugene Huber, 83, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at his home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Viola Cathern (Kesner) McGinley, 87, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Monday, June 26, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Calvin B. Rodgers, 75, of Weyers Cave, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
