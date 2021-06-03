Jeffrey Lynn Comer, 66, of Shenandoah, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
B Roberts "Rob" Howarth, 77, of Plano, Texas, died Feb. 21, 2021.
Arrangements are by All Texas Cremation in Plano, Texas.
Esther Leah Eby Martin, 77, of Hagerstown, Md., died Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Arrangements are by Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home in Hagerstown, Md.
Ruby Wanda Mongold, 77, of Timberville, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Linda Mae Sherman, 76, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, May 31, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
