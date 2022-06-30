Marian Phyllis Monestersky Aveson, 76, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Martha “Jane” Lowery, 78, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
David Bobby Nichols, 80, of Luray, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Doris Jean (Harman) Parsons, 86, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Mary Deavers “Tootie” Smith, 98, of Shenandoah, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Choice Healthcare at Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
