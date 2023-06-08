Charles Walter Gasque III, 73, of Penn Laird, died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Charles Randolph “Randy” Hitt Jr., 77, of Elkton, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Ralph Elbern Landes, 86, of Dayton, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Rockingham.
Arlene Payne Rhodes, 99, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Rockingham.
Diane Miller Woods, 56, of Hinton, died Monday, June 5, 2023, at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
