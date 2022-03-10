Clara Myrtle Eppard, 101, of Charlottesville, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Laurels of Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Thomas Wayne Hedrick, 25, of Maysville, W.Va., died Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Sherry Evans Lyle, 67, of Penn Laird, and formerly of Hardy, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Thurman “Jr” Eldridge Sorrels, 69, of Grottoes, died Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Marcella Ann "Marty" Taylor, 69, of Lynchburg and formerly of Elkton, died Sunday, March 6, 2022.
Arrangements are by the Cremation Society of Virginia in Chantilly.
Teodora Contreras de Vazquez, 73, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
