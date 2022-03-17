Russell Darren Bostic, 61, of Broadway, died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Burrell Hyde Marsh III, 95, died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Pamela Faye Sorrells, 68, of Timberville, died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Sarah Lane Stevenson, 60, of Mathias, W.Va., died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Mathias.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
