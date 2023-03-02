Roy Andrew Dove, Sr., 75, of Broadway, passed away on Feb. 28, 2023 at his residence.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Elaine Shenk Wampler, 84, of Sebring, FL & formerly of Harrisonburg, died on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at her home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements.
