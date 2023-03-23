Eleanor Davis Harrison, 94, a resident of Elkton, died Wednesday, March, 22, 2023 at Journeys Crossing Assisted Living in Elkton.
McMullen Funeral Home, in Harrisonburg, is in charge of arrangements.
Nathon Shaun Kight, 41, of Winchester, died March 20, 2023 at his home.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, in Winchester.
Donald Barrie Mowbray, 80, of Elkton, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.