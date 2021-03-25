Ruth Jane Batten, 90, of Rockingham County, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by the Staunton Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Tony Gene Hinkle, 82, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Bellaire at Stone Port.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Wanda May Hummel, 89, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Lethia Ann Johnson, 53, of Mount Sidney, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Ruby Catherine Messick Pence, 88, of Mount Jackson, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Robert Wilson Saufley died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Bellaire at Stone Port in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
