Dianna Fay Campbell, 73, of Franklin, W.Va., died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
April Danielle Deeds, 32, of Fulks Run, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Marvin Orlando Dice, 85, of Riverton, W.Va., died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Stonerise Keyser.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
