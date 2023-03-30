Andrew Lucas Leister-Frazier, 34, of Dayton, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Richard Brian Miller, 79, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Cecelia Kramer Phelan, 80, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Beatrice Revercomb Rolon, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, March 27, 2023, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Larita Morris Shuler, 89, of Stanley, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at her home.
Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements.
Stuart Jennings Whetzel, 87, of Bergton, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
