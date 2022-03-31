Thomas G. Estep, 78, of Mount Jackson, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Harold Kenneth Heaton, 84, of Harrisonburg, and formerly of Mechanicsville, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Larry Dexter Horne, 79, of Elkton, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Kathleen Frances Hornick, 91, of Singers Glen, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Helen Virginia Kifer, 78, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Dorothy L. "Dot" Nichols, 91, of Luray, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Joanna Virginia Griffith Vile, of Luray, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Jean Eleanora Taylor Wimer, 86, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Robbie Jean Zirkle, 96, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Bridgewater Retirement Home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
