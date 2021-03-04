Carson Clifford Good, 80, of Port Republic, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
Fern Yoder Hostetler, 95, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at VMRC.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Richard Paul May, 31, of Timberville, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements..
Robert Junior Moyers, 77, of Dayton, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Mabel Esther Ours, 85, of Cabins, W.Va., died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
John J. Park, 79, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Philip Nathaniel Wright, 65, of Franklin, W.Va., died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
