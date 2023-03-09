Charles Lee Breeden, 87, of Elkton, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Barbara Sue Hummel, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Thomas Jacob “Tommy” Kelley, 77, of Deerfield, died Monday, March 6, 2023.
Arrangements are by Bear Funeral Home in Churchville.
Charles W. Moubray, 94, of Broadway, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
John Wade Sherman, 70, of Timberville, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Blue Ridge Rehab and Nursing Home in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Terry L. Whitmer, 68, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
