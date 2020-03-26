Ronald Denver Bennett, 84, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Accordius Health at Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Helen Louise Long Huffman of Shenandoah died Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Maureen E. Kelly of Harrisonburg died Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Arrangements are by Richmond Coach & Mortuary Service in Henrico.
Terry Lee Layman, 62, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements
Robert William Marstiller, 81, of Mount Crawford, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Ronald Ottie Monger, 73, of Elkton, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Ronald Irvin Parlett, 70, of Luray, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
James S. Rogers, 77, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Homes in Harrisonburg.
John Deere Sager, 77, of Rio, W.Va., died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the home of his daughter in Bedford, Va.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Mary Virginia Spitzer, 94, formerly of Timberville, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
