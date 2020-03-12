John William Dorsey, 78, of Broadway, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Henry F. Espenhorst, 87, of Luray, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market is handling arrangements.
Jane (Simmons) Thomas Harner, 83, of Bridgewater, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Anna Lee Jones, 87, of Grottoes, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Wayne Edward Keister, 80, of Timberville, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Oak Lea of VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Doris D. Kiracofe, 76, of Manhattan, Kan., and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Arrangements are by Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home in Manhattan, Kan.
Evelyn (Lyn) Ann Marsee, 87, of Stevensville, Md., and formerly of Grottoes, Va., died Friday, March 6, 2020.
Arrangements are by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newman Funeral Home in Chester, Md.
Wilma June Smith, 89, of Bergton, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Bergton.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
John R. Wagner, 85, of Chapel Hill, N.C., and formerly of Broadway, Va., died Monday, March 9, 2020.
Arrangements are by Forbis & Dick Funeral Home in Pleasant Garden, N.C.
Anne Taylor Whitmore, 90, of Jacksonville, Fla., and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Arrangements are by Cedar Bay Funeral Home in Jacksonville, Fla.
