Gary W. “Sam” Hensley, of Elkton, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Hospice of the Piedmont Center for Acute Hospice Care in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Corene F. Hummel, 85, of Dayton, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Clela (Phares) Keplinger Lyon, 88, of Lahmansville, W.Va., died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Estelle (Yochem) Davis Vance, 94, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
