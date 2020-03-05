Rodney Floyd Auwarter, 88, of Grottoes, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Anne Margene Cripe, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Oak Lea Nursing Home in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Charles Richard Green, 78, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Mary Lucille Kuykendall, 87, of Moorefield, W.Va., and formerly of Alexandria, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Jackie Lee Madden, 64, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Ruth Gertrude Roby, 79, of Winchester, and formerly of Maysville, W.Va., died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Winchester.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
