Rosa Martinez Becerra, 57, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Stanley Lee Dahmer, 70, of Franklin, W.Va., died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
James Dale Heatwole of Naples, Fla., and Warrenton, Va., died Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Arrangements are by Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton.
Harlan Jesse Judy, 87, Circleville, W.Va., died Monday, May 8, 2023, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Isaac Franklin Shenk, 74, of Rileyville, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at his home.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Iolanda Darlane Volanth, 77, of McGaheysville, died Monday, May 8, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
