Walter Carl Messick Jr., 92, of Broadway, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Lori Ann Nelson, 58, of Riverton, W.Va., died Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Opal Joyce Nutt, 81, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Roger Lee Swick, 69, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Jane Marilyn Wine, 68, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
