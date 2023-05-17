Donna Gayle Keiser Andes, 69, of Staunton, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Ellen Cullers Branner, 76, of Timberville, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Wanda Hammer Dean, 77, of Elkton, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Anthony Lynn Deputy, 57, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
William Lee "Bill" Diehl, 83, of Port Republic, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Stanley L. Kline, 93, of Elkton, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the home of his son.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Nancy Warble Knight, 83, of Elkton, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Lewis Jerald Marquis, 87, of Cabins, W.Va., died Monday, May 15, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Justin Dow Shipe, 88, of Timberville, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
David Allen Hall Shirk, 48, of Broadway, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Neva Mae (Riggleman) Wagoner, 85 of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
