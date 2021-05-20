Norma Jean Puffenbarger Campbell, 84, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Floyd William Eppard Jr., 91, of Woodstock, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
Janet Page Fifer, a resident at Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, died Friday, April 16, 2021.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mary Elizabeth Sanders Bordwine Fuller, 80, of Bridgewater, died Monday, May 17, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Brenda Maxine Crawford Good, 71, of Luray, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Mattie Elizabeth Shifflett Kipps, 97, of New Market, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Homes in New Market.
Wanda O’Roark Phillips, 83, of Broadway, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
LaVonne Senger Swank, 86, of Viera, Fla., and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Sunday, May 16, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Beckman-Williamson Funeral Home in Viera, Fla.
Charles Edward Whetzel Sr., 80, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Woodland Park at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
