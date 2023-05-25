Teddy "Ted" W. Berwin, 95, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at his home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Randall “Randy” Allen Rohrbaugh, 73, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Monday, May 22, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Shirley Temple Halterman Ware, 87, of Mount Solon, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Shenandoah House in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Bear Funeral Home in Churchville.
