Vickie Lynn Miller, 45, of Fulks Run, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
George Franklin Morris, 59, of Keezletown, died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Inova Hospital in Fairfax.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Wilson Leroy Mowbray, 84, of Elkton, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Marion Jacob "Tiny" Shirk, 72, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
