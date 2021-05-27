George Bruce Bowen, 70, of Maysville, W.Va., died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Frances Ella Whissen Funk, 105, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Harman House at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Frances Burgess Hinton, 94, of Maysville, W.Va., died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Rosalie Kite Leake, 93, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at her home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Dylan Brady Romick, 27, of Edinburg, died Friday, May 21, 2021.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Alston Frederick Smith, 64, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
John David Zirkle, 81, of Elkton, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
