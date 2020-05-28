Frank Douglas Crites, 68, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the home of his sister in Frosty Hollow, Fisher, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Doris “Jeannie” Ramey, 72, of Luray, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Skyview Springs Nursing & Rehab in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Deanna Jean Scott, 79, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Beverly Moore Shifflett, 81, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
