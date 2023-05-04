Paul Joseph Harris, 87, of Weyers Cave, died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Eva De Leon Nunez, 88, of Penn Laird, died Monday, May 1, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Glen B. Ritchie Jr., 74, of Singers Glen, died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Jeannette Alt (Weese) Sions, 90, of Cabins, W.Va., died Monday, May 1, 2023, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
