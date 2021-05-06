Theodore Campbell Jr., 86, of Elkton, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Stanley Bennett Gamble, 96, of Elkton, died Friday, April 30, 2021, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Lewis Dorse Hensley Sr., 82, of Elkton, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
James Timothy Long Sr., 60, of Luray, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Arrangements are being handled by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Barbara Elaine (Barb) Lucas, 76, of Stanley, died Monday, May 3, 2021, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Sidney Edward “Nud” Morral, 60, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Janet Marie Reynolds, 72, of Stanley, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Isaac David Warner, 67, of Riverton, W.Va., died Monday, May 3, 2021, at Davis Medical Center in Elkins, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
