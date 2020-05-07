Carroll David Alger, 80, of New Church, Va., died Monday, May 4, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
The Rev. James W. Burke, 83, of Quicksburg, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal.
Barbara Ann Byrd, 79, of Luray, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Skyview Springs Nursing and Rehab.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Mary Holsinger Charlton, 68, of Broadway, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Ronald LeRoy Deputy Sr., 81, of Singers Glen, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Nelson Jacob Heatwole, 91, formerly of Seneca Rocks, W.Va., died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Mountain View Nursing Home in Aroda, Va.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Mensel Lee Hensley, 80, of Penn Laird, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Skyview Springs Nursing Center in Luray.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Douglas Eugene Phillips, 94, of Mount Jackson, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Pine Meadows Assisted Living in Woodstock.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Norlyn Lee Senger, 92, of Harrisonburg died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Terry Raye Taylor, 58, of Stanley, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.