Forest Lee "Speck" Fulk, 104, of Broadway, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at TimberView Crossing in Timberville.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Genevieve Gay Holsinger, 84, of Broadway, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Bellaire at Stone Port in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Charles Edward Kipps, 86, of Broadway, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
John Patrick Sullivan, 54, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Mary E. Thornton, 61, of Grottoes, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Hazel Charlene Wenger, 103, of Dayton, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
