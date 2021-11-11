Marlin Paul Alt, 87, of New Market, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Woodland Park at VMRC.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Clarene May Beach, 95, of Timberville, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Margaret Whissen Dingledine, 96, of Broadway, died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at the home of her son.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Edward Melvin Ettinger Sr., 85, of Port Republic, died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Tom Miller, 69, of Dayton, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Mary R. Smith, 86, formerly of Dayton, died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at the home of her daughter.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Glenn Donald Street, 97, of Harrisonburg, and formerly of Salem, died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Loraine Elizabeth Wichael, 91, of Staunton, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.