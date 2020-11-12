Donald Richard Bradley, 88, of Heathsville, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Bellaire at Stone Port in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Joseph Virgil (JV) Clontz, 86, of Shenandoah, previously of NOVA, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Clair Allan Cripe, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Joyce Elaine Gertenbach Rohrbaugh, 68, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Virginia Stevens, 91, of Staunton, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
