Joyce Wright Graham, 78, of Clintwood, Va., died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Dickenson Community Hospital.
Arrangements are by Mullins Funeral Home in Clintwood.
Robert "Bob" Dale Hammons, 78, of Fisher, W.Va., died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Md.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
John Herman Hoffnagle Jr., 94, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at his home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Benny C. Howdyshell, of Rockingham, died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
William "John" Hussey, 42, of Vienna, died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Nelda Knicely, 94, of Dayton, died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Edwin Kenneth Miller, 77, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at his home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Duc Van Nguyen, 70, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Vada Mildred Beery Rhodes, 96, of Dayton, died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Donald Eugene Shockey, 82, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
