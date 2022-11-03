Catherine Elizabeth Bomberger Custalow, 61, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Charlottessville.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
The Rev. Barry Keith Ecroyd Sr., 59, of Elkton, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Vickie Lynne Gibson, 62, of Bridgewater, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Peggy Lou King, 86, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Carole Lee Price, 75, of Bergton, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Noah Lelan Rodes, 93, of Port Republic, died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.