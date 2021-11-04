Charlotte Good Clark, 87, died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Woodland Park of VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Doris M. Coffman, 91, of Dayton, died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
John Herbert Gray, 75, of Stanley, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
William Jennings Grogg Sr., 89, of Dayton, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at the home of Jennings and Teresa Grogg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Beulah Fay Keck, 78, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Aristeo Vicente Lopez-Hernandez, 66, of Broadway, died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Michael Eugene Ruckman Jr., 53, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at the home of his parents.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Velma Jean (Childers) Smith, 82, of Upper Tract, W.Va., died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at E.A. Hawse Nursing and Rehabilitation in Baker, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.