Michael Dean Beckler, 62, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, a Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
John William Garber, 81, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Willow Estates.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Hilda Margaret Moyer, 98, of Luray, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Adelaide “Addie” Noble McLaughlin Ours, 88, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Donald Colt Scible Sr., 95, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Emery Thoma Jr., 63, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Betty Ann Wease Whitmer, 77, of Dayton, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Dorothy Dovel Wyant, 84, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
