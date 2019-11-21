Paul Joseph Bowman, 97, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at his home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Linda Sue Spitzer Ritchie, 75, of Linville, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
LaRue “Bitsy” Saufley, 92, of Grottoes, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements.
Nancy Lee Smith Wheelbarger, 86, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.