Chewy M.A. Barber, 66, of Mount Jackson, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Consulate Health Care of Woodstock.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
Yowleth Virginia Lam, 88, of Linden, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Bobby Ray Michael, 61, of Mount Solon, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Judy “Boots” Phillips, 76, of Rockingham County, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Charles Wayne Shifflett, 62, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Steven Louis Wilson, 77, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at the E.A. Hawse Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Baker, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Elmore Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
