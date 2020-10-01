Pauline Cathern Wilson Funkhouser, 94, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at E.A. Hawse Rehabilitation and Care Center in Baker, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
William H. Lyons Jr., “Sonny”, 83, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Olaf John Osmundson, 76, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at his home in Massanutten.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Reuel Hulvey Tusing, 99, of Broadway, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.