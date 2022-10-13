Lester Lee Baker Jr., 81, of Timberville, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Ruth Strickler Good, 102, of Midlothian, and formerly of McGaheysville, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Spring Arbor of Salisbury in Midlothian.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Randy Ross Kesner, 61, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Timothy Allen "Timmy" Shifflett, 59, of McGaheysville, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Wanda Driver Wilt, 88, of Broadway, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
