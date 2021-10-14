Ella C.E. Hall, 82, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg/Elkton.
Sherman William “Bill” Kimble, 68, of Upper Tract, W.Va., died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Lavonne Michelle Morris Knight, 48, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Brenda Sue Rogers, 64, of Luray, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Elizabeth Anne Lineberry Thomas, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at VMRC.
Arrangements with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, are incomplete.
Berlin Brown Wittig, 90, of Upper Marlboro, Md., died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Capital Region Medical Center in Largo, Md.
Arrangements are being handled by Beall Funeral Home in Bowie, Md.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.