John Robert Bennington, 81, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Charles Henry Forry, 76, of Mount Crawford, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Ken Wall Hawkins, 71, of Mount Sidney, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Legacy at North Augusta.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Larry W. Heatwole, 75, of Mooresville, Ind., and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
Arrangements are by Jones Family Mortuary in Mooresville.
Ralph H. Nix, 83, of Rockingham, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Adam Lee Smith, 50, of Staunton, died Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
