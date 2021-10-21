Ronald Wayne “Ron” Carrier, 76, of Broadway, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Marlene Frances (Turner) Ours, 66, of Cabins, W.Va., died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Kathleen Frances Mowbray Propst, 88, of Mount Crawford, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Choice Healthcare of Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Mary M. Vandevander, 86, of Charlottesville, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ethel Louise Weaver Ward, 90, of Linville, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Alvin Austin Weaver Jr., 78, of Weyers Cave, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements.
Carlyle Whitelow, 89, of Bridgewater, died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
