Thomas "Tommy" Leo Bridges, 72, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Francis L. Lion, of Bridgewater, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Karin E. Mars, 77, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Leycester Winfield Miller Sr., 93, of Baker, W.Va., and formerly of Stephens City, Va., died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at E.A. Hawse Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Baker, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville, W.Va.
Robert Edgar "Rob" Propst, 57, of Franklin, W.Va., died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the home of his sister.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Richard Lee “Beaver” Shafer, 41, of New Market, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Genevieve Ann Simmons, 77, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Richard "Bub" Sites, 97, of Seneca Rocks, W.Va., died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
