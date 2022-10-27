Harry Nelson Burns, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Willow Estates.
Arrangements are by the Staunton Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Viola Elizabeth Grogg, 82, of Mount Solon, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements.
Lillian E. Hansen, 91, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Russell Albert Jenkins, 59, of Broadway, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Refa Messick Ryan, 104, of Warrenton, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Fauquier Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton.
